This Was The Worst Signature Fast Food Sauce To Ever Exist

For many years, ketchup and mustard were the standard condiments to pair with your favorite fast food meal. Now, it seems like chains have more dressings, dips, and sauces available than they do actual menu items. Several brands have even gone as far as creating their own exclusive condiments. However, just because a condiment has earned the right to be called a restaurant's "signature sauce," that doesn't necessarily mean it's deserving of the title. When Mashed ranked several fast food signature sauces from worst to best, we determined that the now-defunct Finger Lickin' Good sauce from KFC was the weakest of the bunch.

Our rankers examined the sauce's ingredients and customer reviews and considered several factors when making the decision, including originality and flavor — two things that Finger Lickin' Good sauce was seriously lacking. The condiment didn't offer much in terms of uniqueness, with several reviewers, including YouTuber Thought For Food, likening it to honey mustard with some additional spice.

That spice likely came from the use of KFC's secret signature spice blend in the recipe. While that combination of 11 herbs and spices works for the fried chicken chain's poultry, it didn't exactly work in this short-lived signature sauce, which was ultimately discontinued in 2020, just five years after its debut.