The Temperature Mistake That Results In Gummy Bacon

Whether it's nestled on a BLT or part of a hearty breakfast, one of the most appealing aspects of bacon is the crunch when you sink your teeth into it. However, far too many home cooks settle for limp, soft bacon instead. Little do they know that a simple tweak to their cooking process can do wonders to allow even beginner bacon cooks to produce crispy, delicious strips every time.

It all comes down to temperature. Some choose to preheat the pan they plan to cook bacon in, getting it scorching hot before laying down the strips. While this technique is common when searing steaks, chicken, fish, or other items, it's a crucial error with bacon. It even beats using the wrong pan and forgetting to add some water to the skillet, which are among the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking bacon.

The key is starting with a cold pan. When fatty bacon hits an ultra-hot surface, it seizes up, turning to that unpleasantly gummy texture. In addition, bacon added to a hot pan curls and turns wavy, reducing the amount of surface area touching the pan and the overall crispness. The final result can often be a mixture of undercooked and burned bits that can turn off even the most dedicated bacon fans.