Copycat Pizza Hut Breadsticks Recipe

Pizza may reign supreme at Pizza Hut, but if your family was the type to enjoy a little extra side of cheesy carbs with their cheesy carbs, then perhaps breadsticks also made their way into your go-to order. Indeed, Pizza Hut has some undeniably tasty breadsticks, with a warm, buttery bread base and plenty of garlic and Parmesan cheese piled on top. If the thought of Pizza Hut breadsticks has conjured up some sweet nostalgia, we've got good news — you don't need to make your way to the nearest Pizza Hut, you can just follow this copycat breadsticks recipe by developer Patterson Watkins instead.

If you're anything like Watkins, these breadsticks will bring up the fondest memories of childhood, and they might just help you make some fond adulthood memories, too. "Aside from a medium pan pizza, extra cheese, mushrooms, and pepperoni, my go-to order always (forever and ever, amen) includes breadsticks," Watkins tells us. "These things are culinary magic; fluffy interior, crispy exterior, salty-herby topping, perfectly-acceptably greasy, and dippable for days." Yes, making these breadsticks from scratch instead of ordering from Pizza Hut will take a little bit of love and patience, but the fresh, buttery, garlicky, perfectly-baked results will be well worth the effort (and the trip down memory lane).