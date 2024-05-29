Why Country-Style Pork Rib Belongs In The Air Fryer

As you might expect, a recipe entitled air fryer country-style ribs does, in fact, involve the ribs being cooked in the eponymous appliance. This three-ingredient recipe from developer Angela Latimer is one of the simplest you'll find on our site (or anywhere), as all you need to do to prepare the meat is to sprinkle it with a premade seasoning blend. Latimer favors the McCormick Grill Mates brand of honey hickory seasoning made with sugar, salt, onion, garlic, pepper, dried honey, and smoke flavoring, but if you want to DIY your spice mix, we have our own recipe for a zesty rib rub made with orange zest, paprika, and chipotle powder.

Once the ribs are seasoned, stick them in the air fryer, cutting them to fit if need be. (Latimer also likes to trim off the fat.) As Latimer explains, she feels that the air fryer works so well for meat ribs "because I can get the outside nice and crisp, but the ribs are still wonderfully juicy." Each batch of ribs takes about 20 minutes to cook and, once the meat is done, the only thing that's left to do is coat it with bottled barbecue sauce. Here's our ranking of 15 different grocery store brands, but if you're feeling slightly more ambitious, we also have a recipe for homemade barbecue sauce.