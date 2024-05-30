The Best Meat To Cook In Your Air Fryer Is A Weeknight Classic

There's so much you can do with an air fryer, sometimes the hardest part is simply deciding what to cook next! To figure out the best meat to cook in an air fryer, Mashed compared tests from places like America's Test Kitchen and Cooking Light, sorted through chef recommendations, and even tackled practicalities like ease of use (not easy trying to fit a whole roast into an air fryer) and potential messes (looking at you bacon, with your grease-splattering tendencies). After all the grease settled, the crown for the best meat to cook in the air fryer went to a good ol' weeknight classic: chicken breasts.

With its compact and efficient design, the air fryer outshines the oven and stovetop when it comes to producing tender, juicy chicken breasts. Precious juices can evaporate with other methods, leaving you with a dry and disappointing outcome. But the air fryer's compact interior traps and retains those flavorful juices. The result? Perfectly moist chicken inside with a nice and crispy outside. And this all happens with just a smidge of oil, making the air fryer a healthier option than pan or deep frying.