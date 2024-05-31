How To Choose The Perfect Dressing For Your Fruit Salad

Fruit salad is a crowd pleaser that never goes out of style. Each new season ushers in fresh fruits with unique textures and tastes to explore, and we recommend buying seasonal produce whenever possible. Gone are the days of soggy fruit cups that have turned to mush in their own juices. Instead, choosing the right dressing for your fruit salad can enhance its natural flavor and add complexity.

So, how do you choose the perfect dressing for your next fruit salad? While there's no exact formula, it should contain a mixture of an acid, a fat, and an appetizing taste to accessorize your fruit. You can start by considering what types of fruits (and any other add-ins) you plan to include.

For example, sturdier fruits like apples, pears, persimmons, and pomegranates can handle a creamier dressing that contains denser ingredients like coconut milk and tahini. Conversely, lighter and juicier fruits such as strawberries, peaches, and melons will sing with a slightly acidic vinaigrette, like one containing champagne vinegar. Olive oil and salt are two neutral ingredients that you can – and, in the case of salt, should – add to most dressings to enhance taste without overpowering the fruits' natural flavors.