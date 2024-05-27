Damaris Phillips Explains Her Approach To Judging Summer Baking Championship - Exclusive Interview

What can fans expect to see on this season of "Summer Baking Championship?"

I think they're going to see a lot of big flavors. The bakers have huge personalities and a ton of skills. There are a lot of new baking techniques that you're going to see that I hadn't seen before in competition shows. There are some really fun challenges that kind of push them and really test their skills. There's going to be a lot of delicious desserts. Plus, you can expect tons of dad jokes from Jesse Palmer now that he's a dad. I mean, we do all the dad jokes. He really came hard.

I enjoy a good dad joke. This year the challenges are based on road trips across the U.S. Which was your favorite and why?

The one coming up this week is pretty good. It's a lake challenge and I came up on lakes. I'm in Kentucky and in that part of the country, you really spend a lot of time on rivers and lakes and there's just something so calming and kind of nostalgic about a lake vacation, so I really love that one. I also love the Southwest one because it is so different. The flavor profiles and the aesthetic are so different than say, the lake challenge. I really loved being able to see and celebrate all the different spots in all the different regions of the United States. For example, I'm used to having strawberry shortcake on Memorial Day because strawberries are in season in Kentucky in May, but that looks very different across the United States and I think that's really fun to think about and explore.

Yeah, that's true. What was the most difficult competition bakers had to tackle this season?

I think last week they had some gelatin. I think gelatin is always very difficult. They have to make "lagoons" using gelatin and I think that combining it in a way that tastes delicious and looks delicious is always difficult because it's kind of a throwback. You don't see often gelatin desserts coming up on menus anymore, in bakeries, or at potlucks. I think Jell-O and gelatin had their heyday 40 years ago, so I think that was pretty challenging.

And then the finale is always challenging. It's always challenging to make something that usually takes days and days for people to create and then cram it into a long bake. That's difficult. It's difficult to make large baked goods quickly.

Yeah, I felt so bad for the contestant who got eliminated in the first episode because she didn't allow enough time for it to cool down. I am sure they are used to having much more time.

Yeah, it's not the same as chefs, when you're on a line and you're used to that super high-paced energy. A lot of times bakers are used to baking on a schedule. You know how long it takes and you allow yourself the amount of time that it takes to make your creations and then you do something else during it. You might bake your cake layers and then put those away, then you might make your pie crust, then you might make your buttercream for the week, and then you come back to those cakes hours later. I think that time management in every single one of the challenges is always something that the bakers have to be very, very aware of.