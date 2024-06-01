This Popular Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Hamburgers

Did you know that White Castle is the oldest fast food hamburger chain in the U.S.? Ever since opening its doors in 1921, the Kansas-based eatery has served up its famously tiny sliders to America. Its century of burger service is undoubtedly impressive, but you know what they say about being first — it's the worst. Fittingly, in our ranking of 18 popular fast food hamburgers, Harold and Kumar's munchie-fueled road trip destination took the lowest spot.

Size was a major factor behind the chain's dismal rating. Sure, sliders can be whimsical and fun, but in the grand scheme of things, those bite-sized burgers just don't seem to satisfy the way standard-sized hamburgers do, regardless of how many you scarf down in a single sitting. The sliders' components don't exactly make up for their lack of size, either. Despite being made with 100% beef, the patty on the Original Slider gets lost amongst the onions, pickles, and slightly soggy bun.

We mean no disrespect to the 100-year-old chain or its fans. After all, there's a reason the total number of hamburgers White Castle has sold since its grand opening totals over 29 billion (that's billion, with a "B"). Even so, when compared to the burgers sold at other popular fast food restaurants like In-N-Out or Five Guys (named "best" and "second-best" in our ranking, respectively), we found that White Castle sliders simply can't compete — except in one particular category.