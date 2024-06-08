Chilled Cucumber Melon Soup Recipe

When temperatures are soaring, there is nothing better than a cold soup to cool down in the sweltering heat. This light and refreshing chilled cucumber melon soup makes the perfect summertime dish, whether you serve it as an elegant appetizer or a light lunch for a hot day. The velvety soup combines the sweetness of honeydew melon with the freshness of cucumber and gives them a kick from zingy lime juice and bright fresh basil and mint. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses avocado to lend this soup a creamy smoothness, as well as ginger and cayenne pepper for a pop of heat. For a bit of texture and color, Randles likes to top this dish with feta cheese, pomegranate seeds, and scallions.

This quick and easy recipe requires no cooking and can be made by simply combining all the ingredients in a food processor or a blender. Best enjoyed cold, this soup can be served as an appetizer for 6 people or a main course for 4 people. Leftovers can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days, though the soup might discolor slightly over time.