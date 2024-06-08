Chilled Cucumber Melon Soup Recipe
When temperatures are soaring, there is nothing better than a cold soup to cool down in the sweltering heat. This light and refreshing chilled cucumber melon soup makes the perfect summertime dish, whether you serve it as an elegant appetizer or a light lunch for a hot day. The velvety soup combines the sweetness of honeydew melon with the freshness of cucumber and gives them a kick from zingy lime juice and bright fresh basil and mint. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses avocado to lend this soup a creamy smoothness, as well as ginger and cayenne pepper for a pop of heat. For a bit of texture and color, Randles likes to top this dish with feta cheese, pomegranate seeds, and scallions.
This quick and easy recipe requires no cooking and can be made by simply combining all the ingredients in a food processor or a blender. Best enjoyed cold, this soup can be served as an appetizer for 6 people or a main course for 4 people. Leftovers can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days, though the soup might discolor slightly over time.
Gather the ingredients for chilled cucumber melon soup
To make this chilled cucumber melon soup recipe you will need some honeydew melon, cucumber, avocado, basil, and mint as well as fresh lime juice, fresh ginger, cayenne pepper, water, and salt. For toppings, Randles uses feta cheese, pomegranate seeds, and scallions.
Step 1: Place the ingredients in a food processor
Place the melon, cucumber, avocado, basil, mint, half of the lime juice, ginger, and cayenne pepper into the bowl of a food processor or blender.
Step 2: Blend the soup
Process the soup until smooth.
Step 3: Check the seasoning
Check the seasoning and consistency, adding water, salt, and more lime juice as necessary.
Step 4: Transfer the soup to a container
Transfer the soup to a sealed container.
Step 5: Chill the soup
Refrigerate for 2 hours or until cold.
Step 6: Serve the soup
Serve the soup chilled and topped with feta, pomegranate seeds, and scallions.
Are melons and cucumbers related?
Melons and cucumbers are closely related. They are both fruits belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family (a group that also includes squashes, pumpkins, and gourds). As much as they are similar, melons and cucumbers also have some key differences.
While melon is sweet and fragrant with a soft texture, cucumber is only slightly sweet with green and grassy notes and has a crisp texture. The flavor and color of cucumber does not change much from one variety to another, but the sweetness, flavor, and flesh of melon vary significantly. For example, a ripe Charentais melon has a deep orange flesh and is extremely sweet and aromatic. On the other hand, honeydew melon has a yellowish, light green flesh as well as a sweet and more delicate flavor.
Melons and cucumbers are most often eaten raw. They both pair well with savory ingredients such as feta cheese or dry-cured ham. The variation of sweetness makes melon perfect for a wide range of dishes from appetizers, salsas, to desserts. Cucumber is often served in salads, snacks, cold soups, pickles, or sandwiches.
Why is a cold soup the perfect meal to enjoy on a hot day?
With good reason, a bowl of warm soup is often associated with winter or colder days. Served hot, soup makes for a comforting meal that warms you from the inside out. However, in the heat of summer, a refreshing cold soup might just be the ideal meal to cool down to. It's no wonder that when temperatures are soaring, people all over the world turn to chilled soups to sustain themselves through a heat spell. Spanish people turn to the classic gazpacho as their meal of choice, while in Japan you can find a cold miso soup called hiyajiru, and in Hungary, they might opt for a bright fruity sour cherry-based hideg meggyleves.
A cold soup makes the perfect meal to enjoy on a cold day for many different reasons. Not only does it have a cooling effect, but its high water content helps rehydrate the body. Hot temperatures often lead to a reduction in appetite and a cold soup makes a light, nutritious, and easy-to-digest option. And let's face it, who wants to spend hours sweating and cooking in the kitchen when the weather is hot? Many cold soups are blended from fresh ingredients and require little to no cooking time. Whether served as an appetizer or a main course, cold soups make the perfect summer dish that will keep you cool yet let you feel nourished and invigorated.
- 4 cups diced honeydew melon (½-inch dice)
- 2 cups diced cucumber (½-inch dice)
- 1 small avocado, diced
- 1 loose cup fresh basil
- ½ loose cup fresh mint
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice, divided
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ⅓ cup of water, or to taste
- salt, to taste
- For the toppings
- ¼ cup feta
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
- 3 scallions, chopped
- Place the melon, cucumber, avocado, basil, mint, half of the lime juice, ginger, and cayenne pepper into the bowl of a food processor or blender.
- Process the soup till smooth.
- Check the seasoning and consistency, adding water, salt, and more lime juice as necessary.
- Transfer the soup to a sealed container.
- Refrigerate for 2 hours or until cold.
- Serve the soup chilled and topped with feta, pomegranate seeds, and scallions.
|Calories per Serving
|119
|Total Fat
|5.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|5.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|11.3 g
|Sodium
|532.9 mg
|Protein
|2.9 g