Emeril Lagasse Vs Gordon Ramsay: The Differences In Cooking Styles

The idea of a food celebrity is in a constant state of flux, with social media food influencers receiving levels of clout once reserved for Food Network mainstays. Still, there are a few indisputable giants in food media without whom the industry would look very different. Two such people are Emeril Lagasse and Gordon Ramsay.

Over their carrers, Lagasse and Ramsay helped define celebrity chefdom as we know it, and their respective journeys to fame have at times mirrored one another, then deviated with each serpentine turn. Both chefs are known for their network of restaurants as well their food media careers. Lagasse became the head chef of New Orleans' storied Commander's Palace in 1982, and in 1990, he struck out on his own with his flagship Emeril's Restaurant. In 1993 Lagasse began his long-standing relationship with the Food Network by hosting "How to Boil Water" followed by his own shows, "Essence of Emeril" and "Emeril Live."

Ramsay followed a similar restaurant to food media pipeline, beginning with early restaurant stints at Harveys and Le Gavroche in London before decamping to Paris. The 1999 documentary series "Boiling Point" followed the chef as he opened Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. More television opportunities followed, including "Kitchen Nightmares," "Hell's Kitchen," and "MasterChef." In 2021, Lagasse and Ramsay finally teamed up for a Season 11 episode of Ramsay's "MasterChef." The two master chefs have certainly earned their stripes, albeit via very different approaches to their cooking styles and personal brands.