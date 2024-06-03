Our Favorite Discontinued Taco Bell Item Was Unlike Anything On The Menu

The word "traditional" isn't in Taco Bell's lexicon, especially with menu items like nacho fries, Crunchwraps, and Doritos tacos. Taco Bell has a reputation for bold and creative items like these, and it's constantly cycling its creations on and off the menu. Out of all the discontinued Taco Bell items out there, we miss some more than others. Mashed even ranked popular discontinued Taco Bell items (which were popular for either good or bad reasons) and determined that the Bell Beefer is what we miss the most.

Mashed looked into 11 discontinued items in total and ranked them from worst to best in terms of fan responses, flavor, and memorability. The Bell Beefer was introduced to Taco Bell's menus in the '70s, but because it was unlike anything on the menu, it holds a special place in the chain's history. It consisted of standard taco ingredients — beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sauce — in between a hamburger bun rather than a taco shell. The ground, well-seasoned beef made the sandwich reminiscent of a sloppy joe, and plenty of customers enjoyed this hybrid meal.