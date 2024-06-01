What You Didn't Know About Vidalia Onions

In 1931, Moses Coleman, a small-town farmer, was harvesting his onions when he noticed they weren't exactly the crop he was expecting. These onions tasted sweet, and because of that, it was no easy task to sell them at first. But that didn't stop him from trying, and eventually, he was able to sell them for even more than normal onions. Since this was during the Great Depression, making such a pretty penny for his onions was a big stroke of luck when many were struggling financially. Other farmers in the area who weren't turning as much of a profit from their traditional onions followed suit, and soon they were all growing these new, strange, sweet onions.

All of this happened in the region of Vidalia, Georgia, where in 1940, the town became the home of a vibrant farmer's market which sold the local crops. It didn't take long before people began talking about "those Vidalia onions," and so was born the name of these distinctively sweet onions. In the following decades, the local farmers began distributing Vidalia onions across the nation, and the demand for them has never stopped. By 1990, the state of Georgia named the Vidalia onion as its official state vegetable. It remains Georgia's pride and joy to this day. In Vidalia, you'll even find these beloved onions have their own museum and annual festival, which attracts loads of tourists to this otherwise tranquil town.