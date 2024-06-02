6 Steak Marinades To Buy And 5 To Avoid

While steak is delicious on its own, why not spruce it up a bit for your next steak night? From sweet and tangy barbecue sauces to classics like Worcestershire, there is a nearly endless list of different ways you can marinade your favorite cut and cook your steak to perfection. You can even turn to the authentic flavors of different cultures, like Korean bulgogi, Italian herbs and spices, or Japanese teriyaki sauce if you're looking for a little inspiration in the kitchen.

But when it comes to pre-bottled marinades, not all are created equal. While most packaged marinades pack a flavorful punch, you need to dig a little deeper to determine if a product is worth it for your next meal. After some comparing and contrasting, we've rounded up a few steak marinades that should always be stocked in your pantry or fridge — and also identified a few that you should stay away from next time you're perusing the shelves of your local grocery store or browsing online. By evaluating the ingredients, nutritional content, and flavor, we've determined the best buys and worst picks. Read on to find your favorite.