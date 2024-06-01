10 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Orange Juices

There's no doubt that orange juice is a staple at any breakfast table. But unless you squeezed the oranges yourself, take a closer look at the bottle. You may be surprised to find out that there's a lot more in your juice than just oranges and water. In some cases, the sugar content rivals that of soda.

Many store-bought beverages that look and taste like orange juice aren't actually orange juice. Or, at least not officially. According to the FDA, pasteurized orange juice must contain at least 10.5% of soluble solids from oranges. Orange juice from a concentrate needs to have at least 11.8%. These solids refer to the natural sugars, liquid, and any other parts of the fruit that make up the juice. Any drink that doesn't meet these standards can't have orange juice on its label. Instead, many of these beverages call themselves "orange drink" or "orange-flavored." However, many consumers still treat these beverages like orange juice.

To help shoppers make more informed decisions, we put together a list of some of the most unhealthy "orange juices." Note that while these beverages aren't technically orange juice, many still market themselves as such. We looked for any that contain added sugars, fillers, and artificial coloring, but more on this later (see the methodology section). So, if you don't have time to make your own fresh orange juice, here's a cheat sheet of the ones to avoid at all costs.