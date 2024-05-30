Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal Review: Plenty Of Cinnamon But Short On Waffles

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has long been known for being very cinnamony and not really looking or tasting anything like toast. My kids used to call it "Cars Cereal" because once, many years ago, the toy surprise inside was a Matchbox-style car. This, above all else — including the look and taste of the stuff — forever clouded the way they saw those tiny toast-shaped things floating in their breakfast bowls. I know this isn't super important to the discussion about the brand's new "Waffle Cereal" except to say that for kids (and perhaps some adults), flavor isn't everything.

Anyway, Cars Cereal — I mean Cinnamon Toast Crunch — is already beyond full of cinnamon, to the point where it can sometimes feel like a way to attempt the dubious circa-2012 cinnamon challenge, only thankfully without the risk of collapsed lungs. On the flip side, a reasonable sprinkle of cinnamon can be very, very good. Who doesn't love a snickerdoodle or a cinnamon-laced apple pie, right?

Recently, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has released a new product it has deemed "Cinnamon Waffle Cereal," which begs a number of questions. One: Is there finally a food that is too cinnamony? Two: How waffle-like is it? And three: How is this better (or not) than Cinnabon? If you've seen this new cereal at your local supermarket and have held off on buying it pending the answers to these very important questions, well, your wait is over. I tried the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal myself. Here's what I thought.