The 4 Countries That Have Dave's Hot Chicken Restaurants (Aside From The US)

Have you tried the spicy food of Dave's Hot Chicken? If not, you're missing out on a Nashville-hot-chicken-style treat that even many celebrities love. In fact, almost 80 new locations opened in 2023 alone. At least 700 locations are planned for the future, and many stores already opened in the U.S. and four other countries (Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia), meaning there is no shortage of places to enjoy its flavorful offerings.

The restaurant got its start in 2017 when two brothers, Gary and Tommy Rubenyan, first set up their makeshift chicken stand for Dave's Hot Chicken, along with friends Dave Kopushyan and Arman Oganesyn. At the time, chef Kopushyan and the other three men couldn't possibly have known how big the return would be on their small investment of $900 or that it would quickly become a global phenomenon.

By 2022, over 31 million Dave's Hot Chicken customers had taken to social media to sing the chain's praises. Of course, it helps that several of those customers were also famous people. It's no wonder the chain has gone international.