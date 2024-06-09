Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken Recipe

While this recipe is designed to be spicy, if you aren't one of those folks who enjoys a good dose of heat with your meal, it's natural that you might want to find a substitute for the habaneros. Those little orange chili peppers are certainly not for the faint of heart. Habanero peppers range from 100,000-350,000 Scoville heat units (SHU), which puts them among the hotter peppers out there. For reference, jalapeño peppers measure in at 2,500-10,000 SHU, meaning the mildest habanero is still 10 times hotter than the spiciest jalapeño.

Since jalapeños are so much milder, that's our first suggestion for replacing the habaneros without entirely foregoing that spicy tingle in the barbecue sauce. Jalapeños add their own delicious flavor to the dish while providing a much milder kick. If you want a little more heat than a jalapeño, but still less than a habanero, serrano peppers are another good alternative. Serranos range from 10,000-25,000 SHU, so they start at the high end of jalapeño spiciness, but cap out at a quarter of the heat of the mildest habanero.

Because of how intensely spicy habanero peppers are, this recipe uses only two of the small orange fruits, which is not enough to add a ton of their citrusy flavor. If you wish to really take down the heat, you can simply leave out the chiles without greatly affecting the overall flavor of the sauce.