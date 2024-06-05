Does Panera Bread's Menu Have Keto-Friendly Options?

Are you considering lunch at your nearby Panera Bread and wondering if it offers keto-friendly options? Many who are on the low-carb, high-protein train have found themselves in the same boat: meeting friends at the popular restaurant and wondering if there will be anything on the menu they can eat. While the short answer is yes, there are some things you need to know before heading out.

The options are few and all of them require modification. With the word "bread" in its name, it shouldn't be surprising that keto really isn't a specialty on the Panera Bread menu — alas, there's no keto bread — but it does offer menu items that fit the low-carb lifestyle. Be careful, though, even some of the chain's soups and salad dressings have too many carbs for most keto dieters, depending on how many carbs you're allowing yourself at each meal. Also, be wary of foods you think are keto-friendly, but really aren't. If you aren't tied to Panera Bread, there are many other options for keto dining. That said, your goal is to stay under 12 carbs per meal, it is possible to pull off at the seemingly carb-centric chain.