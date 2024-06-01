Fruity June Aldi Finds For A Sweeter Summer

Starting in spring and extending into summertime, fruit-flavored foods are seemingly ubiquitous. Perhaps our penchant for equating warmer weather with fruit stems back to the days before refrigerated transport trucks, since the only produce people got to eat then was, by necessity, local and therefore seasonal. While we've long been able to eat most types of fruit — frozen, if not fresh — all throughout the year, and fruit-flavored items may be produced at any time, summertime = fruit time is a long-established food trope so modern retailers like Aldi don't want to upset the fruit cart. That means that Aldi's June Finds, as might be expected, are a rather ripe and fruitful bunch.

Aldi will, of course, be featuring fruity beverages galore (expect lots and lots of lemonade) along with fruit-flavored desserts. There will be various fruit-patterned household items, too, because fruit is also a standard summertime decorating motif, and there's even fruity soap if you want your hands to smell thematically appropriate. The pièce de résistance, however, may be found in Aldi's produce section where actual fruit-flavored fruit will be offered for your seasonal delectation.