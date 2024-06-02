Instant Pot Vs. Slow Cooker: Which Reigns Supreme For Easy Meals?

There's no doubt about it: Instant Pots, as their title suggests, have the ability to get the job done faster. Given the electric pressure cooker feature that relies on steam build-up within the sealed basket, the appliance can cook a protein, such as chicken breast, in as little as eight minutes.

Slow cookers, on the other hand, use basic heat from the bottoms and sides of their basins as opposed to high pressure to cook, making them not so ideal in a time crunch. For the same chicken breast meal, you'd be looking at around three hours to completion, at the very least — a timeline that requires you to plan ahead. This means you'll have to make a point to save a few extra minutes in the morning to place the uncooked poultry on a bed of vegetables and set the appliance before walking out the door.

With an Instant Pot, however, there's no need to fret if the start of the day was particularly hectic and dinner wasn't considered before the evening. Given its rapid cooking time, you can start those juicy chicken breasts as soon as you walk in the door and still serve your family a delicious, nutritious meal. In this way, Instant Pots have the ability to save the day in a way that slow cookers can't.