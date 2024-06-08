The Best Canned Chicken Noodle Soup Is Made By A Classic Company

If Campbell's is the first name that comes to your mind when you think of canned soup, you're not alone. This nostalgic company is a favorite across the United States, and it was voted the best canned soup brand according to 43% of people. But with a variety of soup lines and countless flavors launched by Campbell's, as well as other canned soup brands, it begs the question of which one is the best. Mashed ranked the most popular canned chicken noodle soups based on their nutrients, noodle texture, ingredients, and, of course, flavor (chicken noodle soup's gotta taste like your mom made it). From the 15 cans examined with the above criteria, the first-place ranking went to Campbell's Well Yes! Chicken Noodle Soup.

This soup was lauded for having a base of rich bone broth (which is a laborious and time-consuming ingredient to prepare), vegetables like carrots, celery, and diced tomatoes, plus white beans for a protein-rich bowl. The soup also has a high concentration of vitamins and minerals per serving, though it's worth noting that the soup has 640 milligrams of sodium per cup (double that for the full can) — around 28% of your maximum recommended daily intake. However, this much is expected since salt can make or break the flavor of a good canned soup. Overall, the soup's quality ingredients and relatively wholesome nutritional label make it a delicious and worthwhile option.