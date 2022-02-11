The Best Canned Soup Brand According To 43% Of People

Soup is one of those foods that can work for almost any time and any occasion. When you're craving comfort food, you might dunk a grilled cheese sandwich into a piping hot cup of tomato soup. When you're trying to warm up on a chilly New England day, you heat up a bowl of clam chowder. And when you're feeling under the weather, the only thing that seems to make you feel better is some good old-fashioned chicken noodle soup. While you can always whip up a batch of homemade soup, you can also save yourself a lot of time and effort by opting for canned soup instead. Campbell's first invented canned soup in 1897, and since then, it's become a staple in most household pantries across the United States.

Along with the familiar red Campbell's cans, you'll find a large variety of brands, flavors, and styles in the soup aisle at the grocery store. But which brand is the best? To find out, Mashed polled more than 600 Americans on their favorite canned soup. Here's which canned soup brand nearly half of people say is number one.