Thai-Inspired Coconut-Poached Tilapia Recipe

This recipe is the sort of dish that you can put together any night of the week but serves equally well for an elegant dinner party. Coconut milk infused with an array of Thai-inspired aromatics is used to gently poach tilapia filets and fresh spinach, making a dish that's delicate in flavor but deeply satisfying. Served over a bed of rice, you have a quick, simple dinner fit to impress even the most particular of guests.

Any meal that you can put on the table in under 30 minutes is an absolute win, and the layers of flavor in this dish will leave your dinner guests thinking that you spent hours in the kitchen. It begins with garlic, ginger, and shallots, which give a delightful base of flavor to the coconut milk. Fresh basil, a touch of fish sauce, a sprinkle of lime zest, and just a hint of brown sugar round out the coconut milk into a complete sauce. The tilapia and spinach, when poached, take on these amazing flavors, resulting in a tender, juicy fish that dances across the palate with every bite.

Whether you're looking for a new weeknight meal that you can throw together after a long day at work or you're searching for an elegant star for a dinner party, this recipe has you covered.