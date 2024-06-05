Gas Vs Charcoal: Grill Master Reveals That Absolute Best Way To Cook Steak

There's nothing better than a perfectly cooked steak. Whether you lean towards sirloin or ribeye, filet mignon, or New York strip — how the steak is cooked matters. There are many methods for cooking a great steak. Some people throw it right in the oven, others choose to broil it, and the bravest cooks even deep fry it. In the summertime, though, nothing beats steaks cooked on the grill.

There are two types of grills that are commonly used in homes and restaurants: gas grills and charcoal grills. What you might not know is that the experience of grilling a steak on a gas grill is completely different from grilling it on a charcoal grill. Taste, time, convenience, and health benefits should be taken into account when choosing how to cook a steak.

Is one type of grill really better than the other? After talking to the head grill master at Weber, Dustin Green, and catching up on grill and restaurant blogs, we've gathered the most important information that you need to know when choosing how to cook a steak.