Copycat Panera Bacon Turkey Bravo Sandwich Recipe
There's just something about a turkey sandwich for lunch that is so satisfying — it fills you up and hits the spot every time. This copycat Panera bacon turkey bravo sandwich, developed by Kate Shungu, amps up a traditional lunchtime favorite into something restaurant-worthy. It has all the turkey sandwich trimmings (lettuce, tomato, cheese) plus crispy bacon and a mayo-based bravo sauce for extra pizzazz.
Since a tomato-flavored sandwich bread, like the tomato basil miche at Panera, isn't a super common find at most grocery stores, we did take one liberty in substituting tomato focaccia in this recipe. Any type of focaccia is good here, or you can use your favorite sandwich bread. For example, a thick sliced sourdough is a fine substitute.
You can easily whip up the bravo sauce, slice the tomatoes, and crisp the bacon ahead of time. So when lunchtime rolls around, just assemble and enjoy. Kettle chips or an apple for the side are a nod to a Panera-style experience. Or serve it with a cup of copycat Panera broccoli cheddar soup or copycat Panera chicken noodle soup to really bring the restaurant to your table at home.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Panera bacon turkey bravo sandwich
The base of the sandwich is tomato focaccia (or use your favorite sliced sandwich bread). We'll pile on the roasted turkey, slices of white cheddar, bacon, tomato, and lettuce. This finishing touch is the bravo sauce, made with mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and lemon juice.
Step 1: Make the bravo sauce
In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, ketchup, lemon juice, and mustard.
Step 2: Slice the focaccia
Evenly slice the focaccia in half horizontally.
Step 3: Spread on the bravo sauce
Spread both sides of the focaccia with the mayonnaise mixture.
Step 4: Pile on the sandwich fixings
Top the bottom half of the focaccia with the lettuce, then the tomato slices, then the turkey breast, then the cheddar, and finally the bacon.
Step 5: Top the sandwich
Place the top half of the focaccia onto the sandwich.
Step 6: Slice and serve
Slice the sandwich into 4 pieces and serve.
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 (16-ounce) loaf tomato focaccia
- 2–3 leaves green leaf lettuce
- 1 large beefsteak tomato, sliced
- 7 ounces oven-roasted turkey breast
- 6 slices white cheddar cheese
- 6 strips bacon, cooked
- In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, ketchup, lemon juice, and mustard.
- Evenly slice the focaccia in half horizontally.
- Spread both sides of the focaccia with the mayonnaise mixture.
- Top the bottom half of the focaccia with the lettuce, then the tomato slices, then the turkey breast, then the cheddar, and finally the bacon.
- Place the top half of the focaccia onto the sandwich.
- Slice the sandwich into 4 pieces and serve.
How can you ensure that this copycat Panera sandwich doesn't get soggy?
You go to all the work of making an amazing sandwich, take one bite, and ... the bread is soggy. Turns out, the key to preventing soggy bread is how you build a sandwich. Add-ons such as tomato, pickles, or still-damp lettuce are typical culprits for soggy sandwiches. However, a thin layer of mayonnaise or butter, spread on both sides of the bread, creates a barrier between the bread and toppings. And, as a convenient bonus, it adds more flavor and a creamy texture to the sandwich.
For this bacon turkey bravo sandwich, we'll spread a thin layer of bravo sauce, which has a mayonnaise base, on the top and the bottom. This will prevent any moisture from the tomato or lettuce seeping into the focaccia. Now, this won't keep your sandwich forever. We recommend enjoying this copycat recipe on the same day that it's made. If you make it before you're ready to eat, wrap it in foil and place in the refrigerator for up to four hours before your Panera-like experience at home.
Can you toast a bacon turkey bravo sandwich?
At Panera, this sandwich isn't toasted, but sometimes you just want a hot sandwich! The turkey bravo, with its meltable white cheddar, is great for that. To toast the sandwich, we'll need to build it a little differently. Place both of the focaccia halves face up on a baking sheet. Broil until lightly toasted, about 1–2 minutes. Remove the top half. Spread the bottom half with bravo sauce, then top with turkey, cheese, and bacon. Broil the bottom half and the toppings for an additional 1–2 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Pile on the lettuce and tomato, and serve.
If you don't want to use a broiler, a toaster oven works well, too. Just heat the bread until toasted, then add the turkey, cheese, and bacon, and heat until the cheese is melted. If you heat the sandwich, you'll want to enjoy it right away. When you're ready to eat, don't forget the kettle chips and apple, just like at Panera.