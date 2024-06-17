Copycat Panera Bacon Turkey Bravo Sandwich Recipe

There's just something about a turkey sandwich for lunch that is so satisfying — it fills you up and hits the spot every time. This copycat Panera bacon turkey bravo sandwich, developed by Kate Shungu, amps up a traditional lunchtime favorite into something restaurant-worthy. It has all the turkey sandwich trimmings (lettuce, tomato, cheese) plus crispy bacon and a mayo-based bravo sauce for extra pizzazz.

Since a tomato-flavored sandwich bread, like the tomato basil miche at Panera, isn't a super common find at most grocery stores, we did take one liberty in substituting tomato focaccia in this recipe. Any type of focaccia is good here, or you can use your favorite sandwich bread. For example, a thick sliced sourdough is a fine substitute.

You can easily whip up the bravo sauce, slice the tomatoes, and crisp the bacon ahead of time. So when lunchtime rolls around, just assemble and enjoy. Kettle chips or an apple for the side are a nod to a Panera-style experience. Or serve it with a cup of copycat Panera broccoli cheddar soup or copycat Panera chicken noodle soup to really bring the restaurant to your table at home.