Boston Baked Beans' Origins Won't Have You Feeling Patriotic This Fourth Of July

Often served alongside hot dogs or barbecue ribs, Boston baked beans are an essential Fourth of July side dish at many picnics and gatherings. Even if you're a fan of Boston baked beans, there's a chance you don't know the full story of this dish's history. What you're about to read might change your views of this popular backyard barbecue side.

Molasses gives Boston baked beans their signature sweetness, but in centuries past, its production was the result of slave labor on Caribbean sugar plantations. Colonial-era Boston was a hub of the Triangle Trade, a route that saw barrels of molasses produced by enslaved people shipped from the Caribbean to New England where they were distilled into rum. Shipments of rum were then carried to Africa and traded for more enslaved workers. Meanwhile, molasses became a pantry staple in American homes in both the North and South.

We are not telling you to boycott Boston baked beans this Fourth of July (or any other time). We only want to emphasize the importance of acknowledging the tragic history behind one of this side dish's key ingredients. The Fourth of July is a ritual celebration of the United States' independence, but for far too long, not all Americans had their freedom.