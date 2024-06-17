Cheesy Creamy Chicken Gloria Recipe
Chicken Gloria, an internet-famous casserole, was created in the Betty Crocker test kitchens and inspired by a dish that one of the staffer's mothers used to make. This woman, Gloria by name, created the creamy, cheesy casserole as an easy weeknight dish, and it follows in the long tradition of casserole recipes calling for a can of cream of mushroom soup to be poured over a variety of ingredients — from green beans to seafood. Apparently, Gloria was inspired by European recipes and added a touch of elegance thanks to a splash of sherry in the sauce. Developer Feta Topalu has made a few tweaks to the dish to render it even more sophisticated and flavorful.
Topalu substitutes a homemade white sauce for the canned soup, to add a fresh flavor and extra-creamy texture to the dish. And she sautees fresh baby bella mushrooms, yellow onions, and a generous helping of garlic, for an intensity of umami flavor few canned soups can match. She also likes to use Swiss cheese instead of the milder Muenster called for in the original recipe, as the sharp nuttiness of Swiss perfectly complements the thyme, sherry, and mushrooms. Despite its increased elegance, this is still a simple recipe to make and it all comes together in under an hour.
As this casserole is meant to serve six people, you may find yourself with leftovers. Topalu says these can be refrigerated for three days but cautions against freezing the dish because the cream sauce may separate upon thawing.
Collect the ingredients for the cheesy creamy chicken Gloria
This casserole is made with boneless, skinless chicken breasts seasoned with salt and pepper and dipped in flour before being pan-fried in olive oil. The dish also includes mushrooms, onions and garlic, plus a sauce made from unsalted butter, dry sherry, and heavy cream. As a topping, Topalu uses sliced Swiss cheese plus some chopped thyme.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Flour the chicken
Place ½ cup of flour in a shallow dish. Dip each piece of chicken into the flour, shaking off any excess.
Step 4: Warm some oil
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Cook the chicken
Once the oil is hot, add the chicken and brown on both sides. Be sure not to crowd the skillet and work in batches as needed.
Step 6: Add the chicken to a baking pan
Transfer the chicken to a 13x9-inch baking dish.
Step 7: Add more oil to the frying pan
Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the same skillet.
Step 8: Cook the vegetables
Add the mushrooms, onion, and garlic. Saute until the mushrooms are soft and the onion is translucent.
Step 9: Top the chicken with the vegetables
Transfer the mushrooms to the baking dish and evenly distribute over the chicken.
Step 10: Melt the butter
Reduce the heat to medium-low. Melt the butter in the same skillet.
Step 11: Mix in the flour
Add 3 tablespoons of flour and cook for one minute, stirring constantly.
Step 12: Stir in the sherry
Slowly whisk in the sherry a small amount at a time until you have a smooth paste.
Step 13: Add the cream
Whisk in the heavy cream a small amount at a time until smooth.
Step 14: Cook the sauce
Simmer until the sauce is slightly thickened. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 15: Top the chicken with cream sauce
Pour the cream sauce over the chicken and vegetables.
Step 16: Cover the casserole with cheese
Top the cream sauce with an even layer of Swiss cheese.
Step 17: Cover the pan with foil
Cover the baking dish with foil.
Step 18: Cook the casserole
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the foil and broil for a few seconds so the cheese forms a golden crust.
Step 19: Garnish with thyme
Garnish with fresh thyme and serve.
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, plus more to taste
- ½ cup + 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup dry sherry
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 6 Swiss cheese slices
- 1 sprig fresh thyme, chopped
How can I customize this chicken Gloria recipe?
There are several different tweaks you can make to customize this casserole, starting with changing up the meat. While you will need to use boneless, skinless chicken, you could use tenders or thighs instead of breasts. You could also try it with turkey tenderloins if you like. As for the sauce, you could add some additional herbs and spices — Topalu suggests crushed red pepper to make it spicy, while sage, rosemary, and thyme also go well with chicken and mushrooms. The original recipe also calls for a garnish of chopped parsley instead of fresh thyme, which would add some bright fresh greenness to the dish.
Another way you could switch up the recipe is by swapping out the Swiss for a different type of cheese. Revert to the original Muenster or the similar Monterey jack, try pepper jack for a spicy twist, or use another Swiss-adjacent Alpine cheese such as Gruyère or Emmental. Topalu also notes that you could make a dairy-free version of this chicken casserole by replacing the cream with coconut milk and the cheese and butter with plant-based substitutes.
What can I serve with this cheesy chicken Gloria recipe?
While chicken Gloria does include vegetables in the form of mushrooms and onions, you're probably still going to want some sort of side dish to round out your dinner. If you prefer something starchy, Topalu asserts, "You can never go wrong with mashed potatoes with pools of melted butter." Potato rosti (here's our recipe) would also be tasty alongside the casserole and would complement the Swiss cheese quite nicely, while roasted potatoes could cook in the oven right alongside the casserole. Topalu also suggests that buttered egg noodles or jazzed-up rice would also work with this chicken and mushroom dish, while a hunk of crusty bread would help to sop up the creamy sauce.
Since this is a fairly rich and creamy dish, Topalu suggests pairing it with a simple tossed salad with a sharp and zingy vinaigrette dressing. Green vegetables such as asparagus, Brussels sprouts, or broccoli, sauteed or roasted, or even an assortment of grilled vegetables would make for a fresh and nutritious side, while honey-glazed carrots could add a touch of sweetness to the meal.