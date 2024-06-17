Cheesy Creamy Chicken Gloria Recipe

Chicken Gloria, an internet-famous casserole, was created in the Betty Crocker test kitchens and inspired by a dish that one of the staffer's mothers used to make. This woman, Gloria by name, created the creamy, cheesy casserole as an easy weeknight dish, and it follows in the long tradition of casserole recipes calling for a can of cream of mushroom soup to be poured over a variety of ingredients — from green beans to seafood. Apparently, Gloria was inspired by European recipes and added a touch of elegance thanks to a splash of sherry in the sauce. Developer Feta Topalu has made a few tweaks to the dish to render it even more sophisticated and flavorful.

Topalu substitutes a homemade white sauce for the canned soup, to add a fresh flavor and extra-creamy texture to the dish. And she sautees fresh baby bella mushrooms, yellow onions, and a generous helping of garlic, for an intensity of umami flavor few canned soups can match. She also likes to use Swiss cheese instead of the milder Muenster called for in the original recipe, as the sharp nuttiness of Swiss perfectly complements the thyme, sherry, and mushrooms. Despite its increased elegance, this is still a simple recipe to make and it all comes together in under an hour.

As this casserole is meant to serve six people, you may find yourself with leftovers. Topalu says these can be refrigerated for three days but cautions against freezing the dish because the cream sauce may separate upon thawing.