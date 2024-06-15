Dubu Jorim (Korean-Style Braised Tofu) Recipe

Whether you have yet to find your go-to tofu recipe or you're looking to expand your existing repertoire, this dubu jorim recipe, courtesy of Mashed recipe developer Tanika Douglas, is an excellent place to start. In this Korean recipe, sliced tofu gets the star treatment with a tasty sauce and a quick braise. "Tofu is often seen as quite a bland and boring protein, when in reality it's a brilliant vehicle for flavor," says Douglas. "The tofu has umami and sweet notes, with the perfect hum of spice from the gochujang."

"Another reason I love this dish is that it literally only takes 20 minutes to whip [up], which makes it the perfect easy weeknight meal," Douglas raves. If you're not sure if the whole family will like it, she says, "I've served this for meat-loving guests, and the tofu is so irresistible that they've gone back for seconds — which is a big win in my eyes!"