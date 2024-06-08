Where To Find The Absolute Best Deviled Eggs In America, According To Customers

Usually served as an appetizer, deviled eggs have successfully won over Americans' hearts. Made from halved, hard-boiled egg whites filled with a creamy blend of egg yolk and other ingredients like mayo, mustard, and horseradish, the small bites are famous for their smooth texture and rich flavor. Better still, modern takes on the dish often incorporate unexpected ingredients like bacon, truffle oil, and even caviar.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the history of deviled eggs dates as far back as ancient Rome, when the more affluent members of the populace would serve their guests boiled eggs with seasoning. The dish was also popular in 13th-century Spain, where it was normally made with peppers, cilantro, coriander, onion, and a sauce called murri, which was made from fermented fish or barley. Interestingly, the term "deviled" first appeared in writing in 1786; it referred to spicy dishes before the term was gradually woven into the culinary vocabulary. Despite their long history, deviled eggs didn't make their way to the U.S. until the 19th century, with the first recipe for the dish appearing in a Montgomery, Alabama publication in 1877.

In an effort to bring you a list of the best restaurants where you can sample the bite-sized morsels, we've researched hundreds of different establishments that offer the dish, looking at both ingredients and customer reviews. If you want to learn about our selection process, check out our methodology at the end. Got a hankering for a creamy serving of deviled eggs? You're in the right place!