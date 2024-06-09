Insiders Expose Secrets Of The Egg Industry

The egg industry can be a confusing place, with a host of labels touting a variety of humane practices and health benefits, many of which don't mean anything at all. Given the ever-skyrocketing prices for even bog standard eggs, now more than ever, it's essential for consumers to inform themselves about what's really going on behind the scenes.

The conventional egg industry in the U.S. is riddled with unsavory secrets, with most egg-laying hens living in inhumane conditions that contribute not just to their suffering, but to lowered nutrition in the resulting eggs, as one 2010 study from Penn State University found. It's for these reasons that Mark Kastel, founder of OrganicEye, recommends sourcing eggs from small family farms whenever possible. "The eggs will be more nutrient-dense, the birds will live a 'happy chicken-life,' your dollars will stay in the local economy, and you will be promoting economic justice for the people who produce your food."

That said, if this isn't an option, you'll need to navigate the industrial egg waters, and thankfully, our experts are here to help. Get ready to have your eyes opened to the realities of the egg industry — and your power as a consumer to choose the best options for you.