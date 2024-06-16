What Happened To Mill Street Bistro From Kitchen Nightmares?

It's no secret that the restaurants featured on "Kitchen Nightmares" have some serious problems, and for Mill Street Bistro, that problem was owner Joe Nagy — though he wouldn't exactly admit that was the case. Located in Norwalk, Ohio, the "farm-to-fork," "fine dining" establishment earned a visit from Gordon Ramsay and the "KN" crew in 2012 to film what is now widely regarded as one of the best episodes of "Kitchen Nightmares."

Viewers may remember this top-rated two-parter from season six for the menu's out-of-place elk quesadilla, White House-approved garnish of micro carrots, quiet kitchen policy, and, of course, Nagy's massive ego and arrogant attitude, which was a major cause of grief for both diners and staff. "Business is super slow and the big reason that people don't come in is because of Joe," one employee said, while another added that the restaurant wouldn't survive without him changing his ways.

Still, Ramsay took on the challenge of getting Mill Street Bistro on the right track to success, but a few menu changes can only do so much. With just minutes left of the second episode in this double feature, an explosive argument between Nagy and the "Hell's Kitchen" host makes it seem like the restaurateur will never learn the errors of his ways. Even an eventual name change couldn't save the restaurant, so what happened?