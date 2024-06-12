Here's The Best Hot Dog Restaurant In Chicago

Hot dogs have become almost synonymous with American culture (despite the hot dog being around far longer than the U.S.). This is particularly true in Chicago, where you can throw a rock and hit either a hot dog stand or a Chicagoan who loves the food. When it comes to a quality glizzy, though, you may have to munch through a sea of footlongs to find the greatest. But we can make this easier for you: Mashed has carefully ranked the best hot dog restaurants in Chicago based on a slew of reviews, and Superdawg Drive-In came out on top.

Superdawg Drive-In has been around since the '40s, and it has remained pretty static, with the original Superdawg recipe holding up even today. Despite it not changing for over 75 years, people still rave over the Superdawg. Some have been dogging down regularly at Superdawg Drive-In for decades, while others only occasionally swing by the Chi-Town classic while visiting the Windy City.

No matter their relationship with the retro hot dog stand, though, the consensus of greatness remains the same. Like Google's local guide Brenda says, "If you want an honest-to-goodness, original Chicago hot dog, look no further. Superdawg is one of the best!"