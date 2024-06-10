12 Unhealthiest Muffin Mixes You Can Buy

Muffin mixes are handy and a pinch to whip up when you're assigned to breakfast duty. That being said, the plainest of these quick breads can rival a slice of birthday cake when you actually look at the nutrition content (read this before you take a bite of another muffin). You'll find many boxes are stuffed with sugar and sodium, as most pre-packaged products are, and that includes less-desirable ingredients tagging along for the ride. The phrase "everything in moderation" comes to mind, but perhaps you're already limiting your intake. Is scrounging through the shelves for a wholesome possibility worth the hassle when your grocery list is long and your patience is on a thread?

We can't shop for our readers, as every individual knows their body and health needs best. Yet, decision fatigue is sure to sweep over when it's 4 p.m. on a Thursday and you need to make a choice at the grocery store, and quick. We gathered the muffin mixes with the most nutritional baggage, a task that involved looking at official guidelines by the USDA, to settle on the 12 unhealthiest you can buy. Find out the criteria for our selection in full at the end of our list.