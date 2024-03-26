12 Grocery Store Banana Bread Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

At just $1.32, I was cautiously optimistic that this little box of Jiffy Banana Muffin Mix would be a hit. Technically, the mix is meant to make six muffins, not a loaf, but I poured the batter into a smaller loaf pan anyway. Jiffy's mix also requires the fewest additional ingredients, asking for only an egg and ⅓ cup of milk.

Unfortunately, the results didn't meet expectations. It's not that it doesn't have any banana flavor; it does, sort of. It's more like someone melted a few banana-flavored Runts candies into the mix. Somehow, that synthetic banana flavor doesn't translate to a loaf of sweet bread, but instead, the Jiffy Banana Muffin Mix ended up being the most savory of all the mixes tested. A quick look at the ingredients list gave me an idea of where the distinctively savory flavor of this bread comes from.

Lard. That's right, the magic ingredient that makes pie crusts flaky and savory and helps make Jiffy's Corn Muffin Mix one of the best around. In fact, if you're trying to wrap your mind around what this mix tastes like, imagine the corn muffin mix with flour instead of corn and a little fake banana flavor. If you've got a spare banana on hand, some walnuts, and a few tablespoons of brown sugar, I think it would be easy to make this mix more banana bread-like, but as it is, it's one of the strangest banana mixes I've ever tasted.