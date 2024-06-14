Is Chuck Steak Good For Grilling?

Although there's almost no limit to the kinds of things you can grill, it's hard to beat one of the most traditional: a juicy, flavorful steak. However, as anyone who's been to a butcher or looked through a supermarket meat case knows, there's an almost overwhelming number of different cuts and preparations available. Each has its own unique characteristics resulting from its location on and use by the cow. So, is chuck steak a good choice for grilling? The answer isn't as simple as yes or no.

To be sure, grilled chuck steak can turn out excellently if it's all you have available. However, it's critical that it be prepared correctly. The chuck steak comes from the shoulder area of the cow, known as the chuck primal, where the lean, heavily-used muscles can often be somewhat tough. The secret is tenderizing it with a flavorful marinade for at least 8 hours or as long as 24. This long marinade time helps break down the connective tissue, improve the texture of the meat, and integrate the flavor from the steak marinade into the meat.

While it might require some extra time and work, cooks might still prefer chuck due to its lower cost (it sits near the top of the rankings of cheapest cuts of steak) or because of the rich beefy flavor it can provide, even compared to other popular cuts.