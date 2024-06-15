How To Make Your Chicken Fried Steak Keto-Friendly

While steak is a reliably keto-friendly food if you broil, grill, or pan-fry it, once you get into the realm of chicken-fried steak, things get a little trickier. The breading that makes this steak "chicken fried," after all, is the kind of thing you can't eat on a keto diet. If you opt to make your steak country-fried instead of chicken-fried, you might be able to get away with a simple ingredient swap. Since the former preparation involves merely dipping the steak in flour rather than breading it, all you need to do is replace the all-purpose flour with a keto-friendly option such as almond or coconut flour. If you want your steak chicken-fried and keto, though, we have a solution that will let you lower the carbs: pork rinds.

In our chicken-fried steak recipe from developer Keith Kamikawa, the steaks are "breaded" in cornmeal, thus giving them a cornbread-like crust. Very tasty, but it's not very keto-friendly as cornmeal is too high-carb to make the list of keto-approved foods. If you swap this ingredient out for a breading made from crumbled pork rinds, however, you should be good to go since the keto diet gives these a green light.