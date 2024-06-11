Bottled Salad Dressings Made With The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients

The Great Value brand is a private-label grocery store brand created by Walmart. Great Value offers a wide variety of products, many of which are well-known national products that are rebranded and sold at a cheaper price for Walmart. Some manufacturers you may find under the Great Value name include Sara Lee, Conagra, and Kellogg's. Although Great Value has some high-quality brands at lower prices, it doesn't mean every product is a good choice.

Customers may enjoy the flavor of Great Value's Light Ranch Dressing & Dip, but that doesn't mean all of its ingredients are up to par. While examining the ingredients list, we found a long line of ingredients with hard-to-pronounce names, which is never a good sign for a food product. One of the most questionable ingredients on the list is titanium dioxide. Titanium dioxide is used in food and cosmetics to enhance white coloring. Though the FDA considers it safe for consumption, titanium dioxide has been banned by the European Union. The reason the EU has banned the product, and why other experts suggest avoiding it, is that we don't know enough about it yet to determine if it's carcinogenic or harmless. More long-term studies need to be done before its effects are truly understood. Until then, when you see titanium dioxide in your ingredient list, you may want to steer clear as a precaution, or certainly consume in moderation.