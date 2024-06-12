Frozen Fried Rice Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Supermarket freezers are full of frozen fried rice, but not all are of equal quality and taste. Each has a distinct flavor, preparation, and format. Some, for example, come covered in gooey sauce. Others are drier. Ingredients may be as simple as frozen peas, carrots, bits of egg, and chicken chunks. More complex mixes boast red pepper, edamame, cabbage, broccoli, onions, steak, or tiny shrimp. The tastes range from sweet to salty to spicy. A few companies sell individual servings, while others peddle family-sized bags. Careful, though! Individual bowls weigh between nine and 11 ounces, while bigger bags usually have six-ounce servings. This means a three-serving family-sized bag does not contain three times the amount of food as an individual bowl.

The brands in this article come from the shelves of Walmart and Meijer, and were all the available choices on the day I went shopping. To qualify, the packaging had to say "fried rice." I judged them first on flavor and the texture of the rice, with ease of preparation and packaging being secondary concerns. If you'd like more specific information about how I came up with the rankings, please refer to the methodology section at the end of this article. The price had no impact on a rice's ranking, but you can find information about the cost of each product in this article. That being said, the prices are specific to the date and region where I purchased them, and will vary for readers.