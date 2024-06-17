Our Favorite AriZona Drink Flavor Is Frustratingly Hard To Find

Since the brand's debut in the early '90s, AriZona beverages have been satisfying the masses by delivering canned tea and juice at an affordable price. Despite inflation, AriZona drinks still cost only 99 cents, with the price stamped right on the large can. It isn't just the price that keeps fans coming back to the drinks, though. With more than 100 varieties of tea, fruit juice cocktails, and energy drinks over the years, and more than 70 available as of 2020, there's something for everyone.

With so many varieties, finding a consensus about which flavor is best is hard, but we had to try. Mashed sampled and ranked 24 popular varieties of AriZona drinks based on several factors, including popularity, availability, overall flavor preference, nutritional profile, and ingredients. At the end of more than 500 ounces of AriZona beverages, our favorite was AriZona Black & White iced tea with ginseng and honey. Unfortunately, you may have to put in some legwork to find it if you want to try it yourself. The winning drink is not as easy to find as some of the brand's other offerings, but we think it's a treasure worth hunting.