14 Red Flags You Should Never Ignore About Foods At A Summer Bbq

Nothing says summer like a backyard barbecue. It's the perfect excuse to gather with your crew outdoors and indulge in some seriously good eats. Think smoky grilled meats, flame-kissed veggies, and an array of side dishes that go so well with barbecue like creamy coleslaw, potato salad, and cornbread. And let's not forget about the desserts. Banana pudding? Ice cream? Yes, please. It can be tempting to dive right into all that cookout cuisine, but before you do, there are some red flags you should be aware of.

Cooking outdoors comes with some unique challenges that make food safety and cooking techniques essential. From the way food is transported and handled to the way it's cooked and presented, there are several missteps that can happen along the way that can ruin the meal. At best, the food may be unappetizing. At worst, it can make you seriously ill. That's why it's important to know some key warning signs that can tell you whether the food you're about to devour is sketchy. If you want to avoid food poisoning and terrible-tasting bites, be sure not to ignore these red flags at your next summer barbecue.