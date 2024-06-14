Chefs Reveal Why Reuben Sandwiches Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

Nobody really knows its exact origins, but every sandwich fan worth their salt knows how to build a solid Reuben. Two slices of rye bread envelope corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and a hearty portion of dressing (preferably Russian or Thousand Island). In other words, it's a cheesy, meaty, messy, carb-tastic delight that's more than earned its prime position on the menus of the nation's finest delis. But it's surprisingly difficult to replicate to the same satisfying levels in your own kitchen.

That's because perfecting a Reuben requires a balance of flavors and textures that can take trial and error to perfect. Too much sauerkraut, for example, and you run the risk of a soggy sandwich. On the other hand, if the rye bread has been sliced too thick, your sandwich may be dry, while too much corned beef may make the resulting meal too salty. Like we said, it's an art.

If you don't have the time to start experimenting with the perfect ratio of meat to Swiss, the good news is that three experts have already put in the effort for you. We spoke to Elyssa Heller (owner of Brooklyn eatery Edith's), Anthony Lygizos (owner of Denver-based Leven Deli & Co.), and Stefano Mariota (executive chef at Brooklyn's Gertie) to discover how the professionals take their Reubens to the next level. Forget everything you thought you knew about Reubens — these are the steps you'll want to follow from now on.