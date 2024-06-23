Copycat Chili's Quesadilla Explosion Salad Recipe
If you tend to hit up your local Chili's looking for a fresh meal featuring crisp vegetables, there are a few menu options to satisfy your appetite. While basic contenders like a house or Caesar salad are present, you should really be getting the quesadilla explosion salad, which showcases the chain's typical Tex-Mex cuisine. Once you taste it, the next step is recreating it at home, because you're going to want to eat it on the regular. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins makes this an easy task with this copycat Chili's quesadilla explosion salad recipe.
She notes that the "Chili's feel" is definitely present, describing the components: "cheesy quesadillas, Southwest seasoned chicken, leafy greens, tortilla crunchies, tangy vinaigrette, and the corn + tomato + bell pepper + Mexi-cheese + red onion + cilantro toppers." It's certainly a multilayered concoction and a well-rounded meal to enjoy for lunch or dinner. If packing it for work seems like the perfect way to get through your day, Watkins offers some recommendations to prevent a soggy salad. The first is to pack each component in a separate container: "Yes, this takes some time, and might take up some space in your lunch box, but it will make for a much more enjoyable to-go meal," she says. As for the hot quesadilla, she lets it cool down and wraps it in foil, explaining, "This gives me some tools for reheating in a toaster oven later."
Gather the ingredients for copycat Chili's quesadilla explosion salad
To start, gather the ingredients for the spice blend. Pick up taco seasoning, ground cumin, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and sweet paprika. For the vinaigrette, you'll need olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lime juice, and honey. Then, get chicken cutlets or chicken breasts (and split them into cutlets), flour tortillas (6- or 8-inch works), grated Mexican cheese blend, and more olive oil. Finally, for the salad assembly, get a package of spring mix salad greens, cherry tomatoes (halved), corn kernels (fresh or thawed from frozen), red bell pepper (diced), red onion (diced), fresh cilantro (chopped), more grated cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prep baking dishes
Line a large baking sheet with a wire rack. Spritz the wire rack with cooking spray, then set aside.
Step 3: Combine the spices
Make the spice blend: Place the taco seasoning, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika in a medium bowl. Stir to combine.
Step 4: Whisk the vinaigrette ingredients
Make the vinaigrette: Place the olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, honey, and 1 ½ teaspoons of the spice blend in a medium bowl, then whisk to combine.
Step 5: Chill
Cover and refrigerate until you're ready to serve.
Step 6: Dry off the chicken
Make the chicken: Pat the chicken dry with paper towels.
Step 7: Set aside some seasoning
Reserve and set aside 2 teaspoons of the spice blend. Use the remaining spice blend to season the chicken.
Step 8: Season the chicken
Using your hands, rub the seasoning into the chicken.
Step 9: Bake the chicken
Transfer the seasoned chicken to the prepared baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake for 12–15 minutes, or until cooked through.
Step 10: Rest the chicken
Once cooked, remove the chicken from the oven and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
Step 11: Begin assembling the quesadillas
Meanwhile, make the quesadillas: Divide the cheese between 4 of the tortillas.
Step 12: Season the cheese
Season the cheese with the remaining spice blend (about ½ teaspoon seasoning per tortilla).
Step 13: Top with a tortilla
Cap with the remaining tortillas.
Step 14: Heat oil in a skillet
Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 15: Add a quesadilla
Once hot, add a quesadilla.
Step 16: Toast and flip all of the quesadillas
Toast, flipping once, until the cheese has melted and the exterior on both sides is crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining oil and quesadillas.
Step 17: Slice the chicken
Once rested, slice the chicken into strips.
Step 18: Cut the quesadillas
Cut the quesadillas into quarters.
Step 19: Start plating the salad
Divide the salad greens between large plates or salad bowls.
Step 20: Add the veggies and chicken
Top the greens with the tomatoes, corn, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, cheese, sliced chicken, and tortilla strips.
Step 21: Serve with quesadillas and vinaigrette
- For the spice blend
- 2 ½ teaspoons taco seasoning
- 1 ¼ teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 ¼ teaspoons garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon sweet paprika
- For the vinaigrette
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons lime juice (from about ½ lime)
- 2 tablespoons honey
- For the chicken
- 4 chicken cutlets, or 2 chicken breasts split into 4 cutlets
- For the quesadilla
- 8 flour tortillas (6- or 8-inch)
- 2 cups grated Mexican cheese blend
- 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- For the salad
- 1 (5-ounce) package spring mix salad greens
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- ⅔ cup corn kernels (fresh or thawed from frozen)
- ⅔ cup diced red bell pepper
- ½ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ⅔ cup grated Mexican cheese blend
- 1 cup crispy tortilla strips
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Line a large baking sheet with a wire rack. Spritz the wire rack with cooking spray, then set aside.
- Make the spice blend: Place the taco seasoning, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika in a medium bowl. Stir to combine.
- Make the vinaigrette: Place the olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, honey, and 1 ½ teaspoons of the spice blend in a medium bowl, then whisk to combine.
- Cover and refrigerate until you're ready to serve.
- Make the chicken: Pat the chicken dry with paper towels.
- Reserve and set aside 2 teaspoons of the spice blend. Use the remaining spice blend to season the chicken.
- Using your hands, rub the seasoning into the chicken.
- Transfer the seasoned chicken to the prepared baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake for 12–15 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Once cooked, remove the chicken from the oven and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the quesadillas: Divide the cheese between 4 of the tortillas.
- Season the cheese with the remaining spice blend (about ½ teaspoon seasoning per tortilla).
- Cap with the remaining tortillas.
- Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Once hot, add a quesadilla.
- Toast, flipping once, until the cheese has melted and the exterior on both sides is crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining oil and quesadillas.
- Once rested, slice the chicken into strips.
- Cut the quesadillas into quarters.
- Divide the salad greens between large plates or salad bowls.
- Top the greens with the tomatoes, corn, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, cheese, sliced chicken, and tortilla strips.
- Nestle the quartered quesadillas around the edges of the salad. Serve, with the vinaigrette on the side or drizzled over the salad.
What other dressings can you use for this quesadilla salad?
Salad dressing can really make or break the dish. This recipe features a tangy balsamic, olive oil, and lime vinaigrette with a hint of sweetness. But, if you're eager to experiment with other flavors, there's plenty you can do. "If you're scrunched for time, feel free to skip the homemade vinaigrette recipe and substitute with your favorite bottled salad dressing," Watkins says.
Your preferences will dictate the flavor profile you choose, but Watkins has some suggestions. "A Tex-Mex- or Southwest-inspired vinaigrette would work really well here. I am also not opposed to a creamy avocado ranch or reworking a regular ranch dressing by sprinkling in a little of that spice mix in for cohesive twang." Although it can be divisive, she adds, "Blue cheese dressing would work here too — with a little sprinkle of spice mix."
Switching up the garnishes is another fun way to regularly make this dish without getting bored. Watkins suggests fun ideas, like guacamole and salsa, adding, "I also wouldn't shy away from some sliced black olives, pickled jalapeños, diced avocado, or black beans."
How else can you use the copycat Chili's spice blend?
The chicken in this recipe distinguishes itself from any ordinary cutlet thanks to the delicious seasoning rubbed all over it. It also features in the quesadilla, tying the whole dish together with delicious flavors. Made with taco seasoning, cumin, garlic powder, sweet paprika, salt, and black pepper, Watkins goes so far as to assert that "This spice blend is magic."
You'll want to make a double batch, because there are plenty of ways to use this versatile mixture. "I would use it for seasoning tacos or fajita meats (ground beef, ground turkey, shrimp, etc ...)," Watkins says. "It would also make for a very tasty Tex-Mex burger seasoning — just sprinkle onto your burger patties before cooking." Seasoning different types of meat is a definite winner, but there's an even simpler way to savor this spice blend: "You could also mix in a teaspoon or two into some sour cream for a quick dip," Watkins suggests. It might be worth tripling the recipe ...