If you tend to hit up your local Chili's looking for a fresh meal featuring crisp vegetables, there are a few menu options to satisfy your appetite. While basic contenders like a house or Caesar salad are present, you should really be getting the quesadilla explosion salad, which showcases the chain's typical Tex-Mex cuisine. Once you taste it, the next step is recreating it at home, because you're going to want to eat it on the regular. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins makes this an easy task with this copycat Chili's quesadilla explosion salad recipe.

She notes that the "Chili's feel" is definitely present, describing the components: "cheesy quesadillas, Southwest seasoned chicken, leafy greens, tortilla crunchies, tangy vinaigrette, and the corn + tomato + bell pepper + Mexi-cheese + red onion + cilantro toppers." It's certainly a multilayered concoction and a well-rounded meal to enjoy for lunch or dinner. If packing it for work seems like the perfect way to get through your day, Watkins offers some recommendations to prevent a soggy salad. The first is to pack each component in a separate container: "Yes, this takes some time, and might take up some space in your lunch box, but it will make for a much more enjoyable to-go meal," she says. As for the hot quesadilla, she lets it cool down and wraps it in foil, explaining, "This gives me some tools for reheating in a toaster oven later."