Is Micro Charcuterie The Game-Changer Of The Summer Or Just ... Small Plates?

In her Instagram post, Emily Love Leserman shows how micro charcuterie boards serve a tapas-style purpose. Hundreds of years ago, Spanish tapas likely began as small foods used to cover wine glasses and ward off insects. Taking inspiration from this, micro charcuterie boards that are placed over wine glasses (like the ones featured by makefoodlovely) allow guests to walk around a party while still having a hand free to eat; plus, this system is perfect for large gatherings with too many attendees to fit around one board.

However, one disadvantage of micro charcuterie is the challenge for it to contain much variety — it's just too small. Plus, while pre-made micro boards are convenient for folks to grab and go, this prevents them from picking out the kinds of meats and cheeses they want on their plates. A possible solution to these issues would be to make one large board and have guests draw from it to create their own little plates filled with personal cheese-and-meat preferences.

Whether individuals choose to place it over a glass of wine or not, a micro charcuterie board can be a game-changer for large summer festivities centered around mingling. To impress guests even more, be sure to brush up on Mashed's charcuterie board rules for picking out the perfect drink to complement your tiny spread.