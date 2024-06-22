Brown Butter and Chile-Stuffed Chocolate Bars Recipe

Brown butter-chile chocolate bars aren't something you can find in every supermarket or convenience store, but this DIY recipe is a great chance to try them out. Developer Tanika Douglas describes these candies as having "beautiful complexity in texture and flavor, with a hint of spice elevating the rich chocolate and buttery caramel." Chocolate and chile are already a beloved pair in a variety of contexts, and the inclusion of brown butter adds nuttiness to the sweet-savory duo. Douglas also notes that the candies offer plenty of textural contrast, too, with the soft, chewy caramel, smooth chocolate coating, and crunchy salt topping.

Douglas says, "I prefer the contrast from the rich dark chocolate," although she notes that with 90% cacao chocolate, you'd get "a bitter note which would work well with the sweet caramel." If you're not into bitter flavors, you could always opt for a 50% to 60% bar or even use milk or white chocolate, instead.