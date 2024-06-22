The Trader Joe's Paste That Instantly Upgrades Any Iced Latte

The cycle of food innovation at Trader Joe's never seems to end. New products trickle onto shelves now and again, and shoppers' keen eyes are quick to notice additions to the regular inventory. In fact, plenty of Trader Joe's products have developed cult-like followings for their dependable deliciousness, and one more might deserve this status among coffee drinkers. The Bourbon vanilla bean paste has the potential to instantly upgrade any iced latte.

Iced lattes are all the more refreshing with just a little flavoring. Caramel, lavender, and hazelnut are all delicious options, but the classic flavor to add to an iced latte is vanilla. Vanilla's warm and floral notes complement the bitter bite of espresso as if the two were meant to be. But the type of vanilla you use matters. Trader Joe's Bourbon vanilla bean paste trumps alternatives like imitation vanilla extract and pure vanilla extract (which differ because only the latter derives from real vanilla beans). According to Trader Joe's product page, the Bourbon vanilla bean paste is richer and thicker than other vanilla extracts, meaning more bang for your buck and flavor in your coffee.