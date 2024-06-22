Butter Vs Oil: Which Makes The Best Gumbo Roux

While roux might sound like a fancy cooking term, it's actually a simple mixture of fat and flour used to thicken sauces, gravies, and, yes, gumbo. While roux is used in classic French cuisine, it also features heavily in the French-inspired Cajun and Creole styles, so for this reason, Mashed asked for some roux-making tips from Edgar "Dook" Chase IV. Chase is the third member of his family to work as the executive chef at Dooky Chase, a New Orleans establishment that touts itself as one of the city's top spots for Creole cooking. When we asked the restaurateur whether butter or oil was best for roux, he told us, "You can use either," but revealed that oil is preferred in his kitchen.

Chase explains, "Butter ... [is] easier to burn" and advises caution when using it. If it scorches, you'll roux the day (and ruin the roux). "Oil is a little more forgiving," he adds. That makes it well-suited for use in a busy restaurant kitchen where sauciers might have to keep an eye on multiple processes at once. If you're making roux for a meaty gumbo recipe, however (even a seafood gumbo can contain sausage), Chase says you don't need to stick with plain old oil. At his restaurant, he tells us, "We sweat the meat in the oil ... and that oil is what we use for the roux."