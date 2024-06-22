The Creamy Sauce That Upgrades Cheap Canned Vegetables

Canned vegetables are a great staple to have in your pantry, not to mention they're seriously budget-friendly. Don't fall for the myth that they're less nutritious than fresh produce — whether you go for fresh, frozen, or canned, you're getting the same nutritional benefits. Plus, canned vegetables have a long shelf life and are easy to incorporate into whatever dish you're making. The only issue is that they can sometimes be a bit lackluster. Luckily, you can easily liven them up with a simple sauce. For a creamy, delicious upgrade to a wide variety of canned vegetables, consider making a batch of hollandaise sauce.

While any sauce or seasoning would amp up the flavor of your plain canned vegetables, hollandaise manages to pack in a lot of flavor notes despite having very minimal ingredients. First, while you might not initially consider butter its own flavor, the culinary powerhouse does everything from enhancing the sweetness in foods to balancing bitterness. Lemon juice brings some necessary acidity and brightness, acting as another flavor enhancer, accentuating certain flavors inherent in your vegetables while tempering others. Consequently, hollandaise is a flawless pairing with many green vegetables that can err on the bitter side, such as broccoli, asparagus, and Brussels sprouts, as well as bland vegetables that could use some extra oomph, such as potatoes and cauliflower. When in doubt, just consider the components of the sauce — if you would add lemon or butter to a dish, hollandaise is probably a good fit.