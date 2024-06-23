How To Remove Tomato Sauce Stains

Who doesn't love a spaghetti dinner? Your clothes, that's who. As the white shirt wearers of the world can attest, tomato sauce stains aren't the kind of thing that a simple spin in the washing machine can take care of, no matter what detergent commercials might try to tell us. Tomato sauce stains are particularly hard to remove since they usually consist of multiple parts. Tomatoes cause stains because of the tannins that give the vegetable (which is technically a fruit) its red color, but many tomato sauce recipes call for oil or fat that can make for a grease stain, as well.

To tackle those tough tomato stains, first flush the garment with cold water. (Never hot! At this point, hot water will only serve to set the stain.) If you're in a restaurant and can't run into the bathroom and take your top off to hold under the faucet, you can use an ice cube from your water glass to rub over it and remove as much of the sauce as you can without pushing it deeper into the fibers. Once you are able, rub some liquid dish detergent into the stain. Liquid laundry soap can work in a pinch, but dish soap is great for de-greasing. Once this is done, you can finish off with distilled white vinegar if you've got it, or else squirt on some stain remover. At this point, wash the garment in whatever water temperature you'd normally use for that type and color of fabric.