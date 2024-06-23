How The Bombay Sandwich Outlived The Industry That (Likely) Spawned It

The delicious Bombay sandwich is a famous street food that's grilled and filled with ingredients like boiled potatoes, onions, beetroot, and spicy green chutney. It may have come about sometime in the 1960s as a way to feed migrants from different parts of India who worked in the textile industry of what is now known as Mumbai (formerly Bombay), but this treat has outlived the mills that once populated the area and emerged as one of the most popular sandwiches in the world.

The sandwich's enormous popularity may be partly explained by its convenience and customizability. It uses low-cost and readily available ingredients, is a rather simple recipe, and can be adjusted to match almost anyone's tastes. If you love spicy peppers and onions, you can pile them on. If you prefer a cooler palate, cucumbers are a good choice. You can even choose to add cheese.

In some ways, the Bombay sandwich reflects the history of the area. One of its defining features, white bread, is linked to more than the textile mills. Sliced white bread and sandwiches in general were introduced to the people of India by the British, who once ruled the nation. In fact, an English nobleman known as the Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, is believed to have been the creator of the bready meal. The Portuguese, who also had colonial influence, brought potatoes and Western-style bread to the country.