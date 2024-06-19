Tragic Details About Aarti Sequeira

Born in Bombay, Sequeira was raised as a Catholic in Dubai. But even in her native homeland, she found herself torn between two disparate worlds, feeling like she didn't belong. Around the age of seven, she transferred to a British-run school, and those frequent moves never made things easy for her.

"I felt like something of an outsider, having never spent that much time with, frankly, white people," she said in an interview with Women Working. "Many of them had never spent much time with an Indian person." As a result, the culture clash left her isolated. This led to deep insecurities about where she really belonged, and it took her teacher's intervention to make a friend. "I really felt like a third culture kid," she told the Mere Christian Podcast.

But over time, the melting pot of American cities helped her overcome feeling like an outsider. "The longer I'm here, the more I understand the diversity of this country, and its people. So, I just feel like I'm all over the map at this point." Though she admits that she may never truly feel anything but "mixed up," she has found a way to belong. And it's all about the kitchen, where she faces several challenges. "At the end of the day ... even if in my head and in my heart feels like a jumble, when I cook, it seems to all make sense."